Pontiac Fiero with a Turbo 2.8 L VR6

Chris Coulter and his company Schwa Motorsports located outside of Kansas City specialize in swapping engines. Chris has completed 13 engine swap projects and today we are sharing his 1988 Pontiac Fiero.

Chris purchased the Fiero in 2006. It came with a 2.5 L LR8 inline-four and three-speed automatic transmission. He quickly replaced it with a supercharged 3.8 L 3800 V6 and four-speed automatic transmission. Then came a five-speed manual transmission before giving the powertrain away. Down the road Chris installed a turbocharged 2.8 L 2800 V6 before swapping for a turbocharged 3.4 L 3400 V6.

After all those swaps Chris decided to install his favorite motor. So in went a turbocharged 2.8 L VR6 (BDF) with an 02M six-speed manual transmission from a 2004 Volkswagen GTI. The motor features a modified Turbonetics turbocharger using a billet 64 mm compressor and 62 mm F1-62 turbine. It also features a Tial 38 mm wastegate, GM ignition coil, DeatchWerks 60 lb injectors, heavily modified Eurovan intake manifold, and Cadillac Northstar V8 throttle body.

Chris installed the VR6 using custom mounts on a notched Fiero subframe. He also had to cut into the trunk to clear the turbocharger. Chris retained the Volkswagen GTI shifter to control the transmission but had to lengthen the shifter cables. He completed the powertrain swap with a custom exhaust and oval tip.

The car rides on 17×8.5 wheels with 245 tires in front and 18×10.5 wheels with 295 tires in back. The exterior features a custom widebody, hood vent, and molded rear spoiler. Everything is coated in deep Lotus Laser Blue paint.