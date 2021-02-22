AWD Porsche 997 with a Turbo 4G63

Amiran Pantsulaia spent two years building his 2006 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S. The majority of the work involved swapping a turbocharged Mitsubishi 4G63 inline-four. The motor was built with forged pistons and aluminum rods, GS3 camshafts, custom intake and exhaust manifolds, and Forced Performance Super 99 turbocharger. The motor sits on a set of custom mounts and runs off a Pro EFI 128 ECU with a 997 harness modified by Amiran. Currently the motor is running a basic tune but the goal is 1,000 horsepower after a proper tune. The 4G63 sends power through a factory 997 six-speed transaxle with a custom Tilton triple-disc clutch. Amiran retained the factory AWD drivetrain thanks to a Kennedy Engineering adapter plate he modified for the starter location.

