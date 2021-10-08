AWD Beetle with a 700 hp Turbo VR6

HPA Motorsports built this “FTX700 Beetle” at their company in Langley, BC, Canada. The project started as a 2016 Beetle Dune with a 1.8 L TSI inline-four and FWD drivetrain. They swapped the inline-four for a turbocharged 3.2 L VR6 making 705 horsepower and 790 lb-ft of torque. The VR6 features forged rods, HPA exhaust manifold, BorgWarner EFR8474 turbocharger, 750 cc injectors, and Snow Performance water/methanol injection. They also converted the car from FWD to AWD using an Audi TT RS seven-speed DSG transmission, Audi aluminum subframes, and 4Motion drivetrain. The Beetle rides on KW V3 adjustable coilovers and HRE RS105M 19-inch wheels covering six-piston calipers with 355 mm rotors in front and four-piston calipers with 335 mm rotors in back.

Source: HPA Motorsports, VW media, and Hagerty