2000 Audi S4 with a 5.2 L V10

Martin Harp put a lot of work into his 2000 Audi S4. The car originally came with a twin-turbo 2.7 L V6 however he swapped it with a 5.2 L V10 from an Audi D3 S8. The V10 still runs the factory twin ECUs and features 5-into-1 headers and dual 3-inch exhaust. He accomplished this using parts from at least six Audi and VW vehicles from the same era. The V10 is mated to the factory 01E six-speed manual transmission which is pushed back two inches and features a B7 RS4 clutch. Martin retained the Quattro AWD drivetrain. The car rides on a rebuilt suspension with Verkline tubular subframes (front and rear) and “17z” Brembo disc brakes from a Porsche Cayenne. After finishing the powertrain and suspension work, Martin is ready to start work on the exterior. You can follow the progress on DeV10us B5 FB page or @harp_attack

