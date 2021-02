Holley now offers a Gen 3 Hemi V8 swap kit for the 1987-1996 (1st gen) and 1997-2004 (2nd gen) Dodge Dakota 2WD trucks. Parts include engine and transmission mounts, headers, fuel pump, and flexplate. The swap allows for A727, A518 (46RH/46RE), A904 (30RH), A500 (40RH/42RH/40RE/42RE/44RE), 8HP70, NAG1, or TR-6060 transmissions. Holley warns that 1987-1990 Dakota trucks may need to convert to the 1990 front cowl, grill, and front fenders to provide for more space for the motor.

Source: Holley