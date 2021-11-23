Max Hel is a 4000 hp Billet 5.0 L V6 for the Nissan R35

Elmer Racing specializes in custom racing components and engines such as their 4.0 L Thor inline-four capable of 3,000 hp. The company is now developing a full billet 5.0 L Max Hel V6 for use in the Nissan R35. The motor features a billet block with 103 mm bore, 100 mm stroke, billet girdle, billet crank with tungsten insert counterweights, custom pistons, and custom rods (aluminum or steel). It’s topped with billet cylinders heads with 42 mm intake valves, 36 mm exhaust valves, and custom camshafts. The motor is capable of 4,000 horsepower, 400 bar (5801 psi) max cylinder pressure, and 10,000 rpm in drag racing spec.

Source: Elmer Racing