1989 Mercedes 190E with a SR20DET

This 1989 Mercedes 190E Sportline (W201) was originally built with a 2.0 L 8-valve M102 inline-four making around 120 horsepower. The sedan is now powered by a turbocharged 2.0 L Nissan SR20DET inline-four making 340 horsepower. The motor features a forged pistons, H-beam rods, Garret GT2871R turbocharger, Autronic ECU, and PWR Performance radiator. Behind the motor sits a rebuilt five-speed manual transmission which sends power to the factory Mercedes differential.
Source: Gumtree via Crossbred Heart FB page