Powerflex debuted their Vini the V8 Mini project at 2021 Goodwood Festival of Speed. The wild creation is the culmination of four years of research and fabrication.

Powerflex started by sending a Mini Cooper S (R56) to ED Motorsport in Bicester, England. While there the company rebuilt the Mini into a rear-wheel drive race car. This involved fabricating a custom transmission tunnel and suspension towers. They also installed Subaru Impreza STI subframes and wishbones.

In the engine bay they installed a naturally aspirated 4.0 L S65 V8 with a M-DCT seven-speed transmission both from a BMW E92 M3. The motor received ACL race bearings, custom Zircotec coated equal-length manifolds, custom stainless steel exhaust, and Syvecs ECU. Power is sent the rear wheels through a Impreza Spec-C limited-slip differential.

ED Motorsport improved handling thanks to set of Bilstein 3-way adjustable coilovers, custom Powerflex bushings, and Braid Forged R wheels with Toyo Proxes R888R tires. Behind the wheels are Alcon six-piston brakes with 343 mm rotors in front and four-piston calipers with 343 mm rotors all assisted by a Bosch Motorsport M5 ABS system.

Vini was built to race so you will find few amenities in the cabin. A set of Cobra race seats with Schroth harnesses sit in front of two AiM digital displays. One is located in the steering wheel and the other in the carbon fiber dash. Everything is protected by an eight-point roll cage and Lifeline FIA-spec fire safety system.

