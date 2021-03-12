BMW M3 E46 with a S85 V10

Brintech Customs built this 2001 BMW M3 E46 for a customer to daily drive. The car originally came with a 3.2 L S54B32 inline-six making 343 hp and 269 lb-ft (364 Nm) of torque. Brintech Customs swapped that for a 5.0 L S85 V10 from an E60 M5 making 500 hp and 384 lb-ft (520 Nm) of torque. The V10 features a modified oil pan, custom flashed ECU, E60 M5 radiator, and vented hood to keep it cool. They also replaced the factory six-speed SMG-II transmission with a six-speed manaul transmission and installed a new limited-slip differential. The car rides on a reinforced subframe with factory M3 suspension, Koni adjustable rear shocks with stiffer H&R springs, heavy-duty sway bars, and E46 CSL wheels. The swap resulted in a 52% front weight bias.

Source: Brintech Customs (project page)