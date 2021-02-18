2021 AWD Syclone with a Supercharged LSx V8 Makes 757 hp on Dyno

Specialty Vehicle Engineering (SVE) announced last year they were building 50 limited edition AWD Syclone trucks. They start with a 2021 GMC Canyon and add a supercharged 5.3 L LSx V8 under the hood. They also install an 8L90E eight-speed automatic transmission, full-time AWD transfer case, heavy-duty driveshafts, lowered sport suspension, and six-piston front brakes. The Syclone made 757 horsepower and 663 lb-ft of torque on the dyno. Listen to the supercharged V8 roar in the videos below.

Source: Specialty Vehicle Engineering