KPower Industries is Developing a K-Series Swap Kit for the 86/FRS/BRZ

KPower Industries (formally KMiata) is developing a Honda 2.4 L K24 inline-four swap kit for the Toyota 86, Scion FR-S, and Subaru BRZ. The swap kit is designed to use the factory 86 manual transmission using a custom adapter, flywheel, and hydraulic release bearing. KPower Industries has no plans to adapt the automatic transmission. The company will also offer a Haltech Elite 1500 ECU and custom plug-and-play harness that will allow the swap to retain the factory gauges, cruise control, ABS, and TCS. You can read more details in the swap kit FAQ.

Source: KPower Industries and KPower Industries FB page