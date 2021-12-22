Supra Mk3 with a 2JZ-GTE Inline-Six

This Toyota Supra Mk3 was built by Rich Auto Works in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The car is powered by a turbocharged 2JZ-GTE VVTi inline-six featuring Brian Crower 272 camshafts, Comp 67 mm turbocharger, R35 GTR ignition coils, and Injector Dynamics 1700 XDS injectors being fed via two Walbro 450 pumps. It runs on a Haltech Elite 2500 ECU wired by JR Wiring Solutions. Behind the 2JZ sits a T56 six-speed manual transmission using Grannas Racing swap kit and clutch. The car visited AG Motorsports’ dyno for a tune by Crispeed Tuned. They were able to coax 550 hp and 466 lb-ft of torque out of the motor on 93 octane and 18 psi of boost. When they switched to E75 fuel, they got 780 hp and 688 lb-ft of torque on 30 psi of boost.

Source: Crispeed Tuned FB page