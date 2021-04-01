VW Tiguan with a Supercharged 3.6 L VR6

Kraftwerx Auto built this Volkswagen Tiguan at their company in Sackville, NS, Canada. The company swapped the factory inline-four with a supercharged 3.6 L VR6 featuring a Rotrex supercharger, Unitronic tuned ECU, and Mk7 Golf R exhaust. They also replaced the factory six-speed automatic transmission with a DSG transmission from an Audi A3. The SUV rides on Bilstein PSS B14 coilovers with Rotiform TMB 19×10 wheels covering 355 mm front brakes and upgraded rear brakes. The exterior features 2015 R Line flares and a rear bumper valance.

Source: Kraftwerx Auto FB page (build album)