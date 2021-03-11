Nissan Frontier with a Turbo VK56 V8

MA Motorsports (MAM) built this Nissan Frontier Desert Runner at their company in Glen Arm, Maryland. The company swapped the factory naturally aspirated 4.0 L VQ40DE V6 for a turbocharged 5.6 L VK56VD V8 making 600+ horsepower and 700 lb-ft of torque. The V8 features Jim Wolf-spec JE 10.5:1 pistons, Brian Crower rods, Jim Wolf camshafts and valves, Garrett GTX3584RS turbocharger, and MAM custom exhaust manifold. Behind the V8 sits a Nissan six-speed manual transmission with a Driven Desire adapter plate and Jim Wolf clutch and lightweight flywheel. A Driveshaft Shop custom driveshaft sends power to a Giant Motorsports rear axle housing with a Strange 9-inch third member, ARB Airlocker diff, and Dutchman axles. The suspension features a BTF Fabrication long travel front suspension kit with King Racing 2.5×10-inch triple bypass coilovers and Giant Motorsport Link Killer 64-inch rear leaf springs with King Racing 3.5×16-inch triple bypass shocks. The truck rides on a set of Fifteen52 TurboMac HD wheels and BFGoodrich Baja T/A 37-inch tires.

Source: Nissan Media and MA Motorsports