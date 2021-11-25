1969 Camaro with a LS7 V8

This 1969 Camaro came to Roadster Shop for improved handling and modern power. The company started with one of their SPEC chassis featuring a 4-bar rear suspension and Baer disc brakes. The front brakes use six-piston calipers with drilled and slotted rotors while the back has four-piston calipers with drilled and slotted rotors. In the engine bay sits a 7.0 L LS7 V8 producing 505 horsepower and 470 lb-ft of torque. The motor features a forged steel crank, forged titanium rods, and Hypereutectic cast aluminum pistons, titanium intake valves, and sodium-filled exhaust valves. The V8 sends power through a T56 six-speed manual transmission to a Ford 9-inch rear end. The finishing touch is a set of Forgeline Heritage Series OE1 wheels (18×9, 19×12) with Bow Tie Dog Dish hubcaps and Diamondback Classics 255/35-18 and 345/30-19 tires.

Source: Roadster Shop FB page and Roadster Shop (build album)