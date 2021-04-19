Cadillac ATS-V with a supercharged LT4 V8

The Cadillac ATS-V came from the factory with a twin-turbo 3.6 L LF4 V6 making 464 hp (346 kW). This ATS-V was sent to Weapon X Motorsports in Cincinnati, Ohio to replaced the twin-turbo V6 with a supercharged 6.2 L LT4 V8. The company upgraded the V8 with their Stage 3 head and camshaft, Kooks 2-inch headers, and Billy Boat Fusion custom exhaust. The V8 makes 700+ horsepower on 93 octane fuel and is paired with an 8L90E eight-speed automatic transmission. The rides on a set of Forgeline CF201 carbon fiber and forged wheels with Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires.

Source: Weapon X Motorsports and Weapon X Motorsports FB page