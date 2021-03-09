2000 Silverado with a Turbo 8.1 L Vortec V8

Lawrence “LT” Tolman enjoys building trucks on his channel. A recent project 2000 Chevy Silverado 1500 2WD purchased the truck with a 5.3 L LM7 V8 and blown 4L60E four-speed automatic transmission. He quickly replaced the 4L60E with a 4L80E and lowered the suspension. Then he upgraded the 8.6-inch 10-bolt rear end from a 3.42 and open diff to a 4.30 and a Detroit TrueTrac LSD. The only thing left was the engine. Lawrence finished phase one of the build by swapping the 5.3 L V8 to a 8.1 L Vortec 8100 (L18) V8 with a VS Racing S480 turbocharger. The next phase calls for upgrades to the engine that will allow for 1,000 horsepower.

Source: Lawrence LT Tolman via Timothy