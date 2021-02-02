Opel Kapitän with a Viper V10

Frode Engelund from Engelund-Racing in Nordkisa, Norway enjoys building unique vehicles. We share his previous project, a custom Opel Blitz truck with a twin-charged Jaguar inline-six. His newest project involves a classic Opel Kapitän that came from the factory with a 2.5 L inline-six. However Frode wanted double the cylinders and increase the power a lot. He accomplished that by installing a Ford Granada front subframe with a 8.3 L Viper V10 sitting on top making 476 horsepower and 528 lb-ft of torque. He paired the V10 motor with a Tremec six-speed manual transmission and a Volvo rear end.

Source: Engelund-Racing FB page and Biltokig