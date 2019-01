Frode Engelund is building a unique hot rod out of a 1954 Opel Blitz in his garage in Norway. The project is powered by a supercharged 4.0 L Jaguar (AJ16S) inline-six further boosted by a Garrett GTX42 turbocharger. The goal is to make 1,300 horsepower from the twin-charged engine. Power is sent to four 255/30-22 tires through a BMW six-speed transmission and AAM 11.5-inch rear end.

Source: Frode Engelund and Engelund-Racing FB page via Build-Threads FB page