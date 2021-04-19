Nissan Patrol with a twin-turbo Audi V10

Saeed Alfalasi has always loved engines and vehicles. After hearing a Lamborghini and its V10 scream past him on the highway, he wondered if his Nissan Patrol could sound like that.

So he reached out to former racing champion and performance engine builder Bader Ahli at Formula Performance Garage in Dubai for help. Bader used his talents to install a 5.2 L Audi V10 into the SUV. The naturally aspirated motor made around 444 horsepower (331 kW) and 398 lb-ft (540 Nm) of torque.

Saeed wanted more power so the V10 received a pair of BorgWarner S300 series turbochargers and a custom exhaust by Metal Players. This increased the engine’s output to 712 horsepower. The motor is running stock internals so the next step a rebuild with forged pistons and connecting rods. The Patrol retains the factory 4WD drivetrain however Saeed plans to install an Albins transmission.

The exterior features a Greddy carbon fiber widebody kit installed by Chrome & Carbon accented by a set of Luxxx HD Pro 20×11 -33 made for a 6×5.5 pattern. The brakes were upgraded with a Ceika Performance six-piston brakes.

All the hard worked was rewarded when the Patrol won the Twin-Turbo Engine category at the Emirates Custom Show.