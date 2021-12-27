VW Transporter Van with a Turbo LM7 V8

The Norwegian drift team Why Not Drifting competes in a unique Volkswagen T5 Transporter. They decided against using the factory motor or another VW power plant. Instead they went with a LM7 V8 from a Chevy Avalanche. They added a 88 mm turbocharger and a front sump oil pan. Behind the motor sits a GS5-39DZ five-speed manual transmission from a BMW E39 530D installed using a PMC Motorsport adapter and flywheel. Power is sent to the rear wheels through a BMW E39 530D driveshaft and rear differential. The team also installed a set of racing seats, roll cage, fuel cell, and coilovers.

Source: Why Not Drift FB page and Gatebil.no via PMC Motorsport FB page