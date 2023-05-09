Volvo 850 Wagon with a V70 Inline-Five

FCP Euro set out to transform a 1995 Volvo 850 wagon into a formidable track car. Taking inspiration from the BTCC 850 race car, they combined their skills and a lot of parts to create the 850 Project.

The heart of the project is a naturally aspirated 2.4 L B5244S inline-five from a second generation Volvo V70 running on a Hellmoose Performance “VolSquirt” MS3 Pro standalone ECU. The motor features ENEM Y21 camshafts, Manley oversized valves, Carlquist Competition Engines ported head, custom intake manifold, and BMW S85 V10 individual throttle bodies. A custom 8EightFab long tube exhaust header connects to a 2.5-inch exhaust.

FCP Euro paired the motor to a M56L five-speed manual transmission. The gearbox features a Sachs 850R clutch and pressure plate, custom flywheel, and Quaife limited-slip differential.

They improved handling using a C70 convertible front subframe and center brace, Ultra Racing rear subframe brace, Euro Spec V70R rear sway bar, and a Volvo/Ohlins front strut bar. The wagon’s suspension features C70 control arms, BC Racing coilovers, and C30 hydraulic electric power steering. Up front the company improved braking with StopTech ST40 four-piston calipers in front with Brembo 330 mm rotors.

On the inside FCP Euro installed a set of Sparco Evo seats with six-point harnesses. In front of that is a Sparco R383 steering wheel with a custom four-point roll cage protecting everything.

Source: 850 Project and FCP Euro FB page