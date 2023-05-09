VW Beetle on a Porsche Boxster Chassis

This custom 1976 VW Beetle was built on a Porsche Boxster chassis. In back of car sits a 3.2 L flat-six making 252 hp and 305 Nm of torque paired with a six-speed transaxle. The motor features a stainless steel exhaust and Ford GT40 radiator. The chassis swap affords the car a fully independent suspension with coilovers, disc brakes, and 18-inch wheels. The Beetle (1303) body features widened bumpers and fenders, custom running boards, modified 911 spoiler, and 2nd gen Boxster engine vents. On the inside they retained the Beetle dash with 911 gauges, Mini One overhead console, Boxster rollbar, and Porsche seats.

Source: eBay.co.uk and @Visitor_Album