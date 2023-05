Intensive Car Unit is building a Scion FRS for SCCA Time Trials. The project involves removing the FRS’s factory flat-four, transmission, and rear end. Intensive Car Unit will be swapping a 4.2 L Ferrari F136 S/U V8 and Graziano six-speed transaxle from a Maserati Quattroporte. This will give several advantages such as better weight distribution, dry sump system, and 400 horsepower. Intensive Car Unit will also be swapping over the Quattroporte’s suspension and brakes.

Source: Intensive Car Unit