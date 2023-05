This Mercedes C220 (W202) arrived at Yung Lee Auto in Miri, Sarawak, Malaysia in need of an engine swap. The company pulled the factory 2.0 L M111 inline-four and four-speed automatic transmission. In their place they installed a 2.0 Toyota 3S-GE BEAMS inline-four and Toyota six-speed manual transmission on custom mounts. Yung Lee Auto fabricated a custom stainless steel exhaust and were able to get the factory gauges to work.

Source: Yung Lee Auto FB page