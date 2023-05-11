BMW E30 with a 1080 hp 2JZ-GTE

Mark Boylan’s BMW E30 was built by Scott Birdsall at Chuckles Garage in Santa Rosa, California. The car is powered by a turbocharged 2JZ-GTE inline-six built by ALC Machine Shop. It features CP-Carillo pistons, Brian Crower camshafts, GTR ignition coils, Garrett G42-1200 turbocharger, and ID2000 injectors. The motor produces 1080 hp on a Haltech Elite 2500 ECU. Behind that is a T56 six-speed manual transmission with a XClutch triple-disc clutch and a 8.8-inch rear end. The car rides on AST Suspension HQ shocks, Z3 rear suspension, and Brembo brakes.

Source: Chuckles Garage FB page