Ed Brown’s Subaru-Powered Renault Clio

Over the decades Ed Brown has worked on all kinds of vehicles at his company Harlands Motor Engineers in England. Today we cover one of his special projects, a unique Renault Clio V6 Phase 1.

The car is no longer powered by a 2.9 L ESL V6. Instead Ed went with a turbocharged 2.5 L Subaru EJ25 flat-four built by Andy Williams at WMS Racing. The boxer motor features a closed deck block with nitrided crankshaft, Williams forged rods, and Mahle 2618 forged pistons.

A set of 2.0 L AVECS heads with Supertech valves and RMC multilayer gasket are held down with 14 mm studs. The motor is kept fed plenty of fuel by a set of DeatschWerks 750 cc injectors and RMC rails from a Bachler 340 l/m fuel pump.

Boost is generated by a Precision turbocharger from a set of modified RCM unequal-length ceramic–coated headers. From there exhaust is sent through a custom 3-inch stainless steel tubing to the back of the car. All told the engine is capable of making 500 hp and 630 Nm (464 lb-ft) of torque on a Simtek ECU running AVECS and launch control.

All that power is sent to the rear wheels through a Subaru five-speed transmission featuring custom linkage and axles.

Ed is looking to find the unique Clio a new home. The car is for sale for £25,000 and located in East Sussex, England. Contact Ed here.

Source: eharlandbrown.wixsite.com