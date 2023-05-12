Skip to content

1957 Cadillac Eldorado Seville with a 640 hp Supercharged LT4 V8

1957 Cadillac Eldorado with a Supercharged LT4 V8

Retro Designs Speed & Custom built this 1957 Cadillac Eldorado Seville called “Rosie” for The Block to drive Route 66. It is powered by a supercharged 6.2 L LT4 V8 E-Rod crate motor making 640 hp and 630 lb-ft of torque. The motor sits on Dirty Dingo mounts and features forged internals, A356-T6 rotocast aluminum heads, Eaton 1.7 L R1740 TVS supercharger, Drive Junky LT4 front accessory drive system, and Kooks headers. The rest of the powertrain uses a 10L90E 10-speed automatic transmission, Inland Empire Driveline driveshaft, and Moser Engineering rear end. Smith Chassis & Metalworks upgraded the chassis and installed an Air Lift Performance suspension and Master Power front brakes. You can read more about the project in TheBlock’s part 1, part 2, and part 3.

1957 Cadillac Eldorado with a Supercharged LT4 V8

1957 Cadillac Eldorado with a Supercharged LT4 V8

1957 Cadillac Eldorado with a Supercharged LT4 V8

1957 Cadillac Eldorado with a Supercharged LT4 V8

1957 Cadillac Eldorado with a Supercharged LT4 V8

1957 Cadillac Eldorado with a Supercharged LT4 V8

1957 Cadillac Eldorado with a Supercharged LT4 V8

Source: TheBlock and Summit Racing

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.