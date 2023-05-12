1981 Cadillac Fleetwood Limo with a Supercharged 454 ci V8

This 1981 Cadillac Fleetwood has come a long way since it first rolled out of the factory. In 1984 it went National Coach Engineering in Port Sanilac, Michigan to be converted to a limo. Then it 2014 it went to Midtown Automotive Repair in Denver, Colorado for a Pro-Street conversion. The car is powered by a supercharged 454 ci V8 featuring two Edelbrock four-barrel carbs on top of a BDS 6-71 supercharger. A Holley Blue 110-gph fuel pump with a pressure regulator pulls fuel from a 20-gallon stainless steel tank. The V8 is paired with a TH400 three-speed automatic transmission and narrowed Ford 9-inch rear end under a 4-link rear suspension. The 15-inch wheels hold Michelin Radial XH 225/75 tires in front and Mickey Thompson Sportsman 33×21.5-inch tires in back. On the inside you find red everywhere, roll cage, Recaro seats in front, four leather seats in back with a Sony 9-inch TV. The special car is for sale on Bring a Trailer located in Denver, Colorado.

Source: Bring a Trailer