Electric Ferrari Testarossa

Electric Classic Cars put in a lot of work creating the “Teslarossa” at their company in the UK. They started with a Ferrari Testarossa and removed the factory 4.9 L Tipo F113 flat-12, five-speed manual transaxle, fuel tank, and radiator. In their place is Tesla drive unit capable of 400 kW (536 hp) and 600 Nm (445 lb-ft). The motor sits on a custom tubular cradle fabricated to use the factory engine mount locations. Powering the electric motor is 63 kWh in battery packs spaced in front and middle of the car. Electric Classic Cars sent the factory Ferrari gauge cluster off to Peterson EV so they could work with the modern electronics. You can watch all the progress in the project’s build playlist.

Source: Electric Classic Cars