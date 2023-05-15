Prospeed Autosports’ Turbocharged 3UR V8 Makes 900 whp

This 2018 Toyota Tundra visited Prospeed Autosports for a power upgrade. It starts with the company rebuilding the 3UR-FE V8 with their forged rotating assembly featuring Manley billet rods and custom low-compression forged pistons. They keep the factory forged crankshaft and add their billet air-to-water intercooler, 1000 hp E85 fuel system, a Forced Performance turbocharger, and a lot of custom tubing. The engine makes 900 hp to the wheels on E85 fuel and Motec M130 ECU. Behind the V8 is a 4L80E four-speed automatic transmission built by Prospeed Autosports with a Jakes 1500 HP internal kit. It features their adapter kit, Circle D conveter, and Quickshift tranmission controller. Power is transfered to the ground thanks to a PowerTrax differential and a set of Caltracs traction bars.

Source: Prospeed Autosports FB page