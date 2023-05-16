AWD Subaru BRZ with a Turbo 2.3 L Flat-Four Races Blyton Park

Dmitrij Sribnyj and his Subaru BRZ visited Blyton Park in the UK for the first round of Javelin & Toyota Sprint Series. His best lap was a 1:09.14 and achieved 11th overall, 4th in J03 class, and a class win. Dmitrij’s BRZ is powered by a turbocharged 2.3 L Subaru EJ25 flat-four built by Scoobyclinic. The engine’s 490 hp is sent to all four wheels via a Samsonas six-speed sequential transmission and KAAZ rear differential. Watch Dmitrij compete in the video below.

Source: Dmitrij Sribnyj Scoobyclinic Racing FB page and Dmitrij Sribnyj channel