Audi RS4 with a 1000+ hp Turbo VR6

Johannes Schönberger and his J.S. Fahrzeug-Teilehandel Audi RS4 (B5) attended the Turboscheune Test & Tune event in Germany. While there the car went 281.63 km/h (174.99 mph) in the half-mile. The RS4 is no longer powered by a twin-turbo 2.7 L V6. Instead paule_rs swapped in a turbocharged 3.0 L VR6. On they dyno it made 1071 hp on 2.3 bar (33.3 psi) of boost.

Source: J.S. Fahrzeug-Teilehandel FB page and Turboscheune Test & Tune