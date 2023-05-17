Audi RS4 with a 1000+ hp Turbo VR6

Johannes Schönberger and his J.S. Fahrzeug-Teilehandel Audi RS4 (B5) attended the Turboscheune Test & Tune event in Germany. While there the car went 281.63 km/h (174.99 mph) in the half-mile. The RS4 is no longer powered by a twin-turbo 2.7 L V6. Instead paule_rs swapped in a turbocharged 3.0 L VR6. On they dyno it made 1071 hp on 2.3 bar (33.3 psi) of boost.
Source: J.S. Fahrzeug-Teilehandel FB page and Turboscheune Test & Tune
What is the point in starting with the RS4 if you gonna swap out the engine anyway? You might as well start with S4 or even normal A4. Unless the factory motor blew up, then this whole swap makes sense.