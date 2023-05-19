1965 Ford Galaxie 500 with a 5.9 L Cummins 6BT Inline-Six

This 1965 Ford Galaxie 500 is for sale on Bring a Trailer located in Scottsdale, Arizona. It was built by Lawrence Garrett Mitchell aka “Cleetus McFarland” and his crew in 2019 before being sold in 2022 where the current owner put more work into the car. It is powered by a turbocharged 5.9 L Cummins 6BT inline-six featuring a Holset turbocharger, FASS Diesel Fuel Systems fuel pump, Griffin Thermal Products aluminum radiator, and nitrous system. The drivetrain uses an Allison automatic transmission and Dana 60 rear axle. The car rides on a Hotchkis control arms, Air Lift air suspension, TRZ Motorsports roll bar, and Competition Engineering three-way adjustable rear shocks. Stopping is handled by Wilwood disc brakes front and rear. The exterior features a set of Rocket Racing 20-inch wheels and a clear-coated bare metal body with plenty of dents and rust holes throughout.

Source: Bring a Trailer