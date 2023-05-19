Toyota 86 with a Turbo 3.4 L 2JZ

Ryan Tuerck created his “East Coast” drift car using his Baja $25K Toyota 86. Ryan swapped the factory 2.0 L 2.0 L 4U-GSE flat-four and six-speed manual transmission for a turbocharged 3.4 L 2JZ inline-six and G-Force GSR four-speed manual transmission. The motor produces 670+ hp thanks to a Brian Crower stroker kit and Garrett G35-1050 turbocharger. The car rides on a BC Racing suspension with Brembo disc brakes and custom Rotiform wheels (18×9, 18×11). Watch the build series here.

Source: DrivingLine