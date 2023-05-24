1976 Type 2 with a 3-Cylinder Radial Engine

Radial Motion and Bespoke Engineering enjoy testing their custom three-cylinder engines in Volkswagen vehicles. One of their first projects was a 1972 Super Beetle called “Zombug” powered by their naturally aspirated 2.0 L three-cylinder making 150 hp. After that the companies began working on a 1976 VW Kombi Type 2 postal van. After restoring the body and putting a fresh coat of red paint, they installed another of their 2.0 L three-cylinder radial engines. Radial Motion makes an adapter allowing the motor to use a VW transaxle.

If you are wondering what the engine sounds like. Take a listen to one in a Meyers Manx on the beach.

Source: Radial Motion and Radial Motion FB page