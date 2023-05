Sam Albert and his Subaru WRX race car attended the Oregon Trail Rally for the fourth round of the American Rally Association (ARA) National Championship. Sam clearly enjoyed the result of his hard work invested in the offseason. The WRX is powered by a 4.3 L F136 V8 from a Ferrari California which produces 483 hp and 372 lb-ft of torque in factory spec. Thankfully there were plenty of cameras to record the V8 screaming at the event. Enjoy.

Source: Sam Albert Rally and DirtFish