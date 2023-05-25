Renault Kangoo with a Cleo II RS Powertrain

This 2006 Renault Kangoo had the factory powertrain swapped for one from a Renault Clio II RS (182 Cup). This means the front wheels are turned by a 2.0 L F4R 738 inline-four and five-speed manual transmission. Upgrades to the motor include Clio 197 camshafts, ported/polished intake, and stainless steel exhaust. The listing states the motor produces almost 200 hp. The van rides on Cooksport lowering springs and Speedline 2118 Tarmac wheels covering Brembo HC rotors with PBS Race brakes pads. The van is for sale on eBay.co.uk located in Hook, United Kingdom.

Source: eBay.co.uk via Unique Cars for Sale Europe FB page