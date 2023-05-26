AWD 350Z with a VQ37VHR V6

Kyle Shaffer enjoys driving his “Beefy 350” to his job at Z1 Motorsports. The project started as a 2008 Nissan 350Z with a 3.5 L VQ35HR V6 and manual transmission. Kyle swapped the VQ35HR for a 3.7 L VQ37VHR V6 from a 370Z. He also replaced the 350Z’s RWD drivetrain with an AWD drivetrain from a 2014 Infiniti G37X. This included the G37x 7-speed RE7R01A automatic transmission, transfer case, subframes, and 3.30 differentials. Kyle lifted the suspension using Silver’s NEOMAX adjustable coilovers and installed a set of Method wheels with Falken Wildpeaks tires. Listen to Kyle explain how he built the car to Larry Chen.

Source: Larry Chen