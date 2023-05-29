1987 Ferrari 412 GT with a LS2 V8

This 1987 Ferrari 412 GT has come a long way since it rolled out of the factory in Modena, Italy. It originally came with a 4.9 L F-101 EL V12 but is now powered by a 6.0 L LS2 V8. The factory transmission was also swapped for a Tremec six-speed manual transmission. Both source from a 2005 Pontiac GTO. The grand tourer rides on custom Koni adjustable coilovers and a set of Fikse 17-inch wheels with Michelin Pilot XGT Z4 225/55 tires. Of course the most obvious modification is the camouflage vinyl wrap over the Grigio Ferro (700/C) paint. On the inside you find a Momo steering wheel, Veglia gauges, and Corbeau seats with harnesses. You can own this unique Ferrari if your bid is high enough on Bring a Trailer.

Source: Bring a Trailer