The Rotary Nova Returns with a 9.45 sec

The rotary Nova visited Thunder Valley Raceway in Lexington, Oklahoma for a test and tune. While there the 1972 Chevy Nova went 9.451 sec at 146.34 mph in the quarter-mile. The unique car is powered by a turbocharged 1.3 L 13B-RE two-rotor built by RotaryEngine.com featuring large street port, Garrett G42-1200 turbocharger, Rotary-Works 90 mm throttle body, and two Tial 38 mm wastegates. Keeping the two-rotor fed is a set of Siemens 220 lb primary injectors and Moran 325 lb secondary injectors from a Aeromotive A1000 fuel pump. The combo makes an estimated 625 hp to the wheels on a Haltech PS1000 ECU. Power is sent through a G-Force G101A four-speed transmission with a Clutchmaster twin-disc clutch to a 12-bolt rear end with 4.88 gears and Truetrac limited-slip differential. Watch the Nova lift the front wheels in the video below.

Source: 13BRENOVA