1952 Dodge Power Wagon with a 392 ci HEMI

This 1952 Dodge Power Wagon originally came with a flathead inline-six. It is now powered by a 392 ci Chrysler HEMI V8 from a 1958 Chrysler Imperial. The motor features Keith Black 10:1 pistons, Elgin camshaft, Edelbrock AVS2 carburetor, MSD ignition, Summit Racing electric fuel pump, and Painless 12-volt electrical system. Behind that is a NP420 four-speed manual transmission and Hero Transfer Case three-speed transfer case. The rest of the drivetrain consists of a Dana 70 axle in front and a Dana 80 axle in back. Both have 4.88 gears and ARB air lockers. The Power Wagon rides on Gabriel shocks and Alcan leaf springs with a Fox steering stabilizer, Steer Clear steering box, and AGR Performance Rock Ram power-steering system. It stops thanks to Ford two-piston calipers with 12-inch rotors in front and GM single-piston calipers with 12-inch rotors in back. The Power Wagon sold on Bring a Trailer for $185,000.

Source: Bring a Trailer