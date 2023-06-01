Datsun 1200 with a 650 hp VR38

Frank Cannistra’s Datsun 1200 Ute used to be powered by a 20B three-rotor. It is now powered by a turbocharged VR38 V6 making 650 hp to the wheels. It features factory internals and runs on a Nexus R5 ECU. Since the V6 takes up so much room in the engine bay, Frank moved the turbocharger, water-to-air intercooler, and custom fuel tanks in the bed. Behind the V6 is a Turbo 400 automatic transmission, aluminum driveshaft, and shortened Ford 9-inch rear end with 35-spline axles. The Ute stops thanks to Nissan R32 GTR brakes in front and Wilwood disc brakes in back. Listen as Frank explains how the project came together.

Source: Haltech