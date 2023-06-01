Skip to content

Datsun 1200 with a 650 hp VR38

  • 1200

Datsun 1200 with a turbo VR38 V6

Frank Cannistra’s Datsun 1200 Ute used to be powered by a 20B three-rotor. It is now powered by a turbocharged VR38 V6 making 650 hp to the wheels. It features factory internals and runs on a Nexus R5 ECU. Since the V6 takes up so much room in the engine bay, Frank moved the turbocharger, water-to-air intercooler, and custom fuel tanks in the bed. Behind the V6 is a Turbo 400 automatic transmission, aluminum driveshaft, and shortened Ford 9-inch rear end with 35-spline axles. The Ute stops thanks to Nissan R32 GTR brakes in front and Wilwood disc brakes in back. Listen as Frank explains how the project came together.

Datsun 1200 with a turbo VR38 V6

Datsun 1200 with a turbo VR38 V6

Datsun 1200 with a turbo VR38 V6

Datsun 1200 with a turbo VR38 V6

Datsun 1200 with a turbo VR38 V6

Source: Haltech

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.