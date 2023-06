This unique 1982 Toyota Corolla DX is found on Facebook Marketplace in Rhode Island. The wagon was built for drifting and had the factory powertrain swapped for Ford parts. Sitting in the engine bay is a carbureted 5.0 L V8 with a Demon 625 cfm carburetor. Behind that is a T5 five-speed manual transmission sending power to a Ford rear end. The car rides on coilovers and 4-link rear suspension.

Source: Facebook Marketplace via DailyTurismo