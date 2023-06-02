Nissan R32 GT-R with a Billet 3.2 L Inline-Six

Norri Factory built this 1994 Nissan R32 GT-R at their company in Australia. The car is powered by a turbocharged 3.2 L RB26/30 inline-six featuring a Bullet Engineering 3.2 L billet block with Callies forged custom crank, Bullet Extreme I-beam rods, and BME forged pistons. On top sits a ported RB26 head with Supertec oversized valves and Kelford 274/270 split-lob camshafts. The motor also uses a GCG Garrett G40 turbocharger, HKS R35 ignition coils, Raceworks 1600 cc injectors, and HKS titanium exhaust. Ramsdell Racing tuned the motor on an Emtron ECU into making just under 700 hp to the wheels. Power is sent to all four wheels through a Holinger six-speed sequential transmission with an OS Giken four-plate clutch and Gearhead Diffs differentials using a 4.40 ratio. The car rides on a HKS coilover suspension and LMGT4 Nismo 18-inch wheels covering Endless brakes. Watch the car’s build process on Norri Factory’s channel.

Source: Norri Factory and Fullboost