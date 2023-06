Lingenfelter builds very powerful motors. This 1955 Chevy rolled out of the company’s garage with their Eliminator Spec LS9 V8. The 377 ci (6.17 L) motor uses a Callies LS9 crank, Lingenfelter GT14 camshaft (223/235), Lingenfelter ported heads, and a Magnuson TVS 2650 supercharger. It made 915 horsepower and 736 lb-ft of torque on the dyno.

Source: Lingenfelter Performance Engineering