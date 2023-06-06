Audi A4 with a Supercharged S4 Powertrain

Audi did not sell the S4 (B8) wagon in the USA. Matt Jackson wanted to change that by building his own. The project starts with a 2009 Audi A4 Avant (B8) that originally came with a turbocharged 2.0 L inline-four and automatic transmission. He then swaps just about everything from a wrecked Audi S4 (B8). The A4 is now powered by a supercharged 3.0 L TFSI V6, six-speed manual transmission, and sport differential. Matt upgraded the engine with a CTS crank and supercharger pulley and an Integrated Engineering Stage 2 Double Pulley tune. This resulted in the V6 making about double the horsepower. Matt also swapped the S4 interior, seats, dash, and wiring. Listen to him explain to Deutsche Auto Parts all the work that went into this unique wagon.

Source: Deutsche Auto Parts