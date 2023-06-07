Nissan Sunny with a 1500+ hp Turbo 4G63 Goes 8.6 sec

Jack Krügel and his JR-Autoteknik built Nissan Sunny (Pulsar) visited Santa Pod Raceway to drag race. VeeDubRacing reports the car had issues but still managed 8.684 sec at 157.41 mph in the quarter-mile. The car is able to achieve that thanks to a turbocharged 2.0 L 4G63 inline-four capable of 1500+ hp. The motor features a billet block, forged internals, dry sump, and a Precision 8288 turbocharger. That is backed by a ShepTrans dogbox and Extreme Tuners transfer case.

Source: @jr_autoteknik and VeeDubRacing