Dodge Viper with a 1969 Charger Body

This custom 1969 Charger is for sale on Bring a Trailer located in Las Vegas, Nevada. The unique car was created by installing the 1969 Charger body over a 2001 Viper GTS extended chassis, powertrain, and interior. In the engine bay sits an 8.0 L V10 making around 450 hp and 490 lb-ft of torque. The motor placement required the firewall to be moved back and a custom exhaust fabricated. A T56 six-speed manual transmission sends power to an independent rear end. The car rides on a coilover suspension with four-wheel disc brakes and Michelin Pilot Sport tires (275/35, 345/30).

Source: Bring a Trailer