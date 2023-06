This Volvo 940 originally came with a 2.0 L or 2.3 L inline-four. After spending time at Yung Lee Auto in Miri, Sarawak, Malaysia it now has double the cylinders. The company swapped a 4.3 L 3UZ-FE V8 and Toyota automatic transmission. Yung Lee Auto also installed a SARD aluminum radiator and custom 2.5-inch exhaust. The company was able to retain the factory Volvo gauge cluster.

Source: Yung Lee Auto